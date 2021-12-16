Surge in Omicron cases likely in January warns Maharashtra govt

With Maharashtra continuing to record new Omicron cases for the fourth straight day, with four more cases of the variant being detected on Wednesday, the state government is expecting a “large” number of Omicron cases in January. The tally of the Omicron variant in the state climbed to 32 on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the four new cases, two were detected in Osmanabad, while one case each was detected in Mumbai and Buldhana, the state health department said. However, 25 of the total patients have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test reports.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), told the state cabinet that Maharashtra will see a large number of Omicron cases in January. “Omicron infections are increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being detected in Maharashtra. These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with Omicron,” Vyas told the cabinet during a presentation on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the statement of the health department, all Omicron cases detected on Wednesday had history of foreign travel or were close contacts of ones with international travel history. “Based on preliminary information, patients from Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah, and another patient is his high-risk contact. The patient from Buldhana had travelled to Dubai while the Mumbai patient had travelled to Ireland,” the statement said.

The new detections include a minor and at least one senior citizen. Among the four new cases, there are three men and one woman. The infected persons are isolated in a hospital and are asymptomatic. Three of the infected persons have been vaccinated, while one is not eligible for vaccination as the patient is 16-years-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state administration is concerned that the new variant has been detected in rural parts of Maharashtra, and not just in urban centres. So far, Omicron cases have been found in eight of the 36 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Pune, Latur, Buldhana, and Osmanabad.

“So far, the cases are restricted to people with foreign travel or their close contacts. So did the first wave of infections. But soon it spread among other categories of people. Similarly, Omicron is expected to follow the same route, but with a faster pace given its high transmissibility. The bright side in this is that we now know what to do and have a protocol. Tight screenings at the airports and strict contact tracing will help us contain the spread of Omicron as much as possible,” an official from the health department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the district and civic administration to push for full vaccination of citizens in the shortest time possible. So far, 12,58,94,156 doses have been administered in the state, according to the CoWin dashboard – the central database of all vaccination information in India. Of them, 4,75,98,808 citizens are fully vaccinated.

Even as the state is anticipating a large number of Omicron cases in January, the government is not looking at imposing any curbs or restrictions. However, Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday said that the Mumbai civic body will not give permissions for any major events around Christmas and the New Year. “Looking at the rise in the Omicron cases, no big events will be allowed,” Shaikh, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai City, said. He added that the state government has already issued orders on cap on attendees for indoor and outdoor events, which will be followed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts have said that the state government should look to stop all congregations to contain the spread. Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the national Covid task force, said, “Based on these early warning signals, my recommendations to the Government of India and the state governments would be to stop all congregations--political, cultural and social.” Salunkhe was the technical advisor to the state government before becoming a member of the national Covid task force.