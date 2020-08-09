Sushant death probe: CBI acted in ‘haste’: Mum police to SC

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:05 IST

New Delhi: The First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Bihar police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on a complaint filed by his father is politically motivated at the instance of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the Mumbai police said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The affidavit added the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has shown “indecent haste” in lodging a fresh FIR on the recommendation from the Bihar government and in constituting a team to probe abetment of suicide charge against Rajput’s girlfriend, Chakraborty Rhea, her family members, and two friends. It insisted the CBI FIR is without “legal sanctity” as it was filed without the consent of Maharashtra, which alone is entitled to give consent and not Bihar.

“The indecent haste with which the CBI has proceeded in this regard, speaks for itself, regarding the bonafides of all involved in this exercise,” said the affidavit filed through advocate Sachin Patil.

Bihar government and police officials were not immediately available for comments.

The affidavit was filed days before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Chakraborty’s plea on Tuesday seeking the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput’s father, KK Singh, separately filed his reply in the apex court terming Chakraborty’s petition “infructuous” as CBI has taken over the case. Singh accused the Mumbai police of inaction and questioned why even after 54 days of inquiry, no FIR was registered. “If the respondent No.3 [Maharashtra] has found no evidence qua the petitioner [Chakraborty ] in 54 days of inquiry, it only reflects one conclusion that the Respondent No.3 is trying to shield the Petitioner for the reason best known to them,” Singh said in his affidavit through senior advocate Vikas Singh.

The Mumbai police wondered why Singh did not approach them for registering FIR against Chakraborty and her family members. It added at best, the Bihar police ought to have registered a Zero FIR and transferred the same to Mumbai police seized of an inquiry into Rajput’s death.

“The registration of the FIR.... [in] Bihar was politically motivated and due to extraneous reasons,” the Mumbai police said. It cited a newspaper report saying while the Bihar police were hesitant to file FIR, it was Kumar and another minister who persuaded them to register it.

Commenting on Bihar’s decision to recommend the CBI probe, the Mumbai Police said it “bristles with malafides and same is void ab initio.” Such a thing could lead to a “chaotic situation” as the accused or complainant would then choose their own state police to initiate an investigation into a case.