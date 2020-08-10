Sushant Singh probe to Rajasthan crisis: SC to take up key cases

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 05:54 IST

From actor Rhea Chakraborty plea in Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to a petition against the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan, the Supreme Court is slated to take up a number of high-profile cases in the coming days.

The Patna police has filed an FIR against Chakraborty based on a complained by Rajput’s father. The apex court will take up the actor’s plea seeking transfer of case to Maharashtra from Bihar.

On Monday, a three-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra will pronounce its order in a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan. The case was initiated against Bhushan for a remark he made in 2009 on past chief justices of India (CJIs). Bhushan had refused to apologise for his statement but offered an explanation to the court regarding his controversial remark.

Another important case listed for hearing is a plea by Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar seeking disqualification of six MLAs who were elected to the state assembly on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in 2018 and but merged with the Congress in 2019.

Dilawar’s plea was rejected by assembly speaker CP Joshi on July 22. He had then challenged the speaker’s decision before the Rajasthan high court. The HC issued notice to the speaker but declined to stay his decision. Dilawar then approached the SC challenging the HC.