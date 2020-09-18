Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:13 IST

Bombay High Court is on Friday scheduled to hear the bail pleas of three people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty’s associate Samuel Marshal Miranda, arrested in the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal is expected to hear the bail applications of Miranda, Rajput’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar at around 3pm.

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra. However, Rhea and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the high court yet.

Also read: AIIMS to submit final report next week

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested the accused in the drugs case related to the actor’s death, had opposed their bail pleas in the special court. According to NCB, Sawant was arrested for his role in procuring and handling of drugs based on evidence and statements.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant’s death.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh moves HC alleging a ‘media trial’, court issues notice

ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case on July 31 after a first information report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With agency inputs)