Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI calls Rhea Chakraborty's father for another round of questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI calls Rhea Chakraborty’s father for another round of questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet and mother Sandhya were grilled by the CBI for about nine hours on Tuesday.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house, in Sushant singh Rajput case at Santacruz in Mumbai.
Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house, in Sushant singh Rajput case at Santacruz in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo )
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called Rhea Chakraborty’s father for the second round of questioning on Wednesday.

Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai’s Kalina where the CBI team is stationed around 10:25 am this morning. Chakraborty, her brother and mother have not been summoned on Wednesday so far, an official said.

Indrajeet and Chakraborty’s mother Sandhya were grilled by the central agency for about nine hours on Tuesday.

The investigation agency has so far interrogated Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative director Siddharth Pithani, his former business manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 following which the Mumbai police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of nearly three dozen people.

Rajput’s father KK Singh the filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput’s alleged suicide and misappropriating his money that led to a war of words between Maharashtra and Bihar Police. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency.

Apart from CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the case from the money laundering and drugs-related angles respectively. The NCB made its first arrest in the case on Wednesday.

