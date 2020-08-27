e-paper
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s father

Officials wanted to access the bank lockers of the family and have summoned Indrajeet with the keys to the bank lockers, said ED sources

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:22 IST
Manish K Pathak & Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Investigators had extracted information into the formation of four companies by Rajput and Chakraborty, and her family.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Indrajeet Chakraborty, to access his family’s bank lockers to probe possible money laundering in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Thursday.

Officials have summoned Indrajeet with the locker keys, said ED sources. The agency had, on July 31, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against actor Rhea Chakraborty, in Bihar on July 28.

Earlier on August 10, ED had questioned Chakraborty, her father and her brother Showik. Later, her manager Shruti Modi and Sushant Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani too were questioned.

Investigators had extracted information into the formation of four companies by Rajput and Chakraborty, and her family. Two of these companies were registered while the other two were under the process of getting registered. Investigators wanted to understand the terms mentioned in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the formation of these companies to understand how the profit sharing was designed.

ED sources said Rhea had responded to all the questions asked but could not divulge details of the exact sequence of events. ED has also questioned Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Chakraborty’s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah, and Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar in the case.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

