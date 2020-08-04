‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane

india

Senior BJP leader in Maharashtra Narayan Rane has waded into Sushant Singh Rajput death case by alleging that the budding actor was murdered and did not die by suicide as was initially suggested by Mumbai police. Rane’s claim comes close on the heels of Bihar government recommending a CBI probe into a case of abetment of suicide against Rajput’s live in partner Rhea Chakarborty and her family members.

Maharashtra government has vehemently opposed handing over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation claiming the Mumbai police was fully capable of investigations. However, it has been accused of shielding powerful Bollywood interests by Sushant’s family and Bihar politicians including deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Rane on Tuesday toed a similar line and accused the Maharashtra government of trying to save someone.

“He was murdered. The Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case,” Narayan Rane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Parties cutting across the political divide in Bihar have demanded CBI investigation in the case expressing their lack of confidence in Mumbai police, which has also been accused of inaction and waylaying the probe by Sushant Singh’s family in Patna.

Bihar chief minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar had earlier today recommended a CBI probe on the request of Sushant Singh’s father and the growing political consensus on the issue.

His deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP had alleged a couple of days ago that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was under pressure from coalition partner Congress to protect the “Bollywood mafia” responsible for Sushant’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14 and soon after his death, allegations surfaced that he was a victim of an alleged culture of nepotism in the industry that shuts out outsiders. Mumbai police had initially said that Sushant had died by suicide but later started a preliminary investigation that continued for days without registering of even an FIR.

Sushant’s family then lodged an FIR in Patna alleging he was driven to death by his former live-in partner Rhea Chakarborty and few of her family members. They also alleged financial irregularities apart from wrongful confinement and mental harassment of the late actor.

A team of Bihar police probing the case in Mumbai complained of non-cooperation by the local police as the probe snowballed into a faceoff between two states. The strife escalated after a senior Bihar police official was asked to quarantine himself after he landed in Mumbai for investigations.

Following the recommendation to transfer the probe to CBI, Maharashtra minister and NCP Leader Nawab Malik has accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of diverting attention from his government’s alleged failures in handling the Coved crisis. Questions have also been raised if the Bihar government has the legal authority to recommend a CBI probe in an incident that took place in Maharashtra.

The development came a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition by Rhea Chakraborty, who has sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

A public interest litigation filed in the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of Rajput’s death case to the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT) is also likely to be heard tomorrow.