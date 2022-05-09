Suspected KLO guerilla nabbed in North Bengal near Nepal border

Kolkata: A suspected guerilla of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police from Bhadrakut at the Indo-Nepal border near Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as Dhankumar Burman, 26, is a resident of Cooch Behar district in north Bengal, Sudip Bhattacharya, deputy superintendent of police (STF), told the media.

“Some documents, including coded messages that Burman had exchanged with absconding KLO chief Jiban Singha, were recovered from his possession. Burman was trying to enter Nepal,” he said.

Formed in 1995, the KLO carried out an armed struggle for a separate state for the local Koch Rajbanshi community which comprises a sizeable section of voters, especially in Cooch Behar district.

KLO militants were armed and trained in Assam by United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) militants. According to the KLO’s original doctrine, its objective is to form the state of Kamtapur comprising six districts of north Bengal and parts of Assam.

According to STF officials, Burman was hiding in Assam before entering Bengal.

Burman, who joined the KLO two years ago, said during interrogation that he was assigned to collect funds in Nepal. His father, Sukumar Burman, was also a KLO activist and served jail time, STF officials said.

A court in Siliguri remanded Burman in police custody on Monday.

Officials of the state intelligence branch suspect that the KLO is trying to resurface in Bengal since the 2021 assembly polls in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 30 of the 54 seats in the eight north Bengal districts although the TMC won 213 of the state’s 294 seats against 77 wrested by the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged 18 of the state’s 42 seats, creating a record. In north Bengal, it secured seven of the eight seats.

Soon after the assembly polls, BJP Lok Sabha member John Barla raised a demand for formation of a separate state or union territory comprising districts in north Bengal, from where he was elected.

Since then several ethnic groups in the region have voiced their old demands for separate states. Top state BJP leaders, such as national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, maintain that views aired by Barla and some other north Bengal leaders of the party are not endorsed by the leadership.

Barla was made a Union minister of state last year.

During her pre-poll visits to north Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced some projects with grants for different communities figuring prominently in her list of sops.

She announced that 161 former members of the KLO will be employed as home guards.

After the poll results were announced on May 2 last year, Jiban Singha, the absconding KLO chairman, broke his long silence and issued statements and video messages demanding Cooch Behar’s separation from West Bengal. In the videos, which were shot inside jungles, he was seen dressed in military fatigues and his men carried assault rifles, state police officials said. Singha alleged that Rajbanshi people were being killed by TMC workers.

Singha also issued a statement in which he threatened to take “ultimate action” against TMC’s Cooch Behar district president and former Lok Sabha MP Partha Pratim Roy and former minister from the region, Benoy Krishna Barman.

Last month, the Assam Police arrested three suspected KLO linkmen from Dhubri district. In February, the Bengal Police STF arrested two KLO linkmen from Siliguri.