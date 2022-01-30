Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Bastar’s Sukma district
Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Bastar’s Sukma district

A joint team of District Reserve Guard and the 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF, was out for patrolling duty for providing security for the ongoing road construction work in interior areas. Suddenly, Maoists opened fire on the patrolling team near Thimmapuram and the encounter started.
A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Sukma district on Sunday. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 08:32 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Sukma district on Sunday.

Officials said that the body of the deceased is yet to identified and combing operation in the jungles is still going on.

Bastar range, Inspector General of Police, Sunderaj P, in a statement said that searching in the area is going on after the encounter, which took place at around 7 am.

“The encounter took place near the forest of Thimmapuram village under Chintalnar police station limits. A joint team of District Reserve Guard and the 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF, was out for patrolling duty for providing security for the ongoing road construction work in interior areas. Suddenly, Maoists opened fire on the patrolling team near Thimmapuram and the encounter started,” the IG said.

Police said that after the firing stopped, the body of a male Maoist clad in ‘uniform’ and firearms was recovered from the spot.

When the patrolling team was withdrawing from the forest, again an exchange of fire broke out. “The combing operation in the area is going on,” said the IG.

Last week after an encounter of a suspected Maoist in Narayanpur district of Bastar region, the family members of the suspected Maoist killed in the encounter with security personnel, raised questions over the encounter and claimed that the deceased was not a Maoist.

Police said that the Maoist, Manu Ram Nureti, was killed in an encounter with security forces on January 23.

The brother of the deceased, Renu Raam Nureti, who is presently in district reserve guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police, told the media in Narayanpur district, that his brother was not a Maoist.

