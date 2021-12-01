Sustained protests preceded Uttarakhand’s Char Dham legislation withdrawal

The Uttarakhand government’s announcement on Tuesday of the withdrawal of the law that brought temples including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri under the purview of a board followed a sustained two-year-long agitation of priests. The priests staged protests on the premises of the Himalayan Char Dham shrines seeking the board’s scrapping. One of them wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his blood reiterating the demand. The priests last week gheraoed residences of ministers and warned they will vote against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections next year if the law is not withdrawn.

KK Kotiyal, the head of a priests’ body, credited their struggle and protests for the announcement. “When we started our agitation, we said that our intention is pious and sacred and no force can hold us back, nothing can stop us from winning this sacred battle. I will call this victory of truth even as the government announced (the repeal) when elections are nearing.”

The Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Act was enacted in December 2019 when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the chief minister. The priests opposed the board formation, saying they were kept in the dark about the law for full government control of issues related to the temples. They accused the government of snatching away their traditional rights.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a plea in the high court challenging the constitutional validity of the law in February 2020. He said the legislation was ultra vires (beyond legal power or authority) under the Constitution. The court in July that year dismissed the plea against the government takeover of the temples. It said the ownership of the temple properties would vest in shrines and the board’s power would be confined only to the administration and management.

Chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced a review of the board formation after he took over from Trivendra Singh Rawat amid calls for dissolving it. The proponents of the dissolution maintained the priests have been managing the shrines for centuries and should be allowed to continue doing so.

The priests intensified their agitation by the time Pushkar Singh Dhami became the chief minister in July. Dhami formed a committee the same month to review the law.

Santosh Trivedi, a Kedarnath shrine priest, in August wrote the letter with his blood to Modi demanding to scrap the board and allowing priests to manage the shrines as they have been done for centuries.

The priests on November 1 prevented Trivendra Singh Rawat from praying at the Kedarnath shrine. On the same day, ahead of Modi’s November 5 Kedarnath visit, the priests warned that they will also not allow him to pray at the shrine if their demand for scrapping the board was not accepted. This prompted Dhami to visit Kedarnath on November 2 to assure the priests the government will make a decision by November 30 after receiving the report from the committee. The assurance prompted priests to call off their protest coinciding with Modi’s visit.

On November 23, the priests gheraoed residences of Cabinet ministers in Dehradun and warned of state-wide protests if the decision on scrapping the board was not taken by November 30.