Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday reviewed the preparatory measures to be undertaken in view of the Southwest monsoon season and announced the release of water from Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12, given the adequate storage, for the Kuruvai crop. SW monsoon: Stalin takes stock of preparations, announces opening of Mettur Dam on June 12

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here to review the precautionary measures in view of the advancing Southwest monsoon, Stalin said on account of climate change, cyclone, floods and heavy rainfall happen at all times.

Although the IMD has forecast normal rainfall, the state may have to face heavy rainfall and flash floods in the hilly terrains of the Western ghats and landslides in the Nilgiris district. "Not only that, the coastal districts should also be ready to face excessive rainfall and cyclone."

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over areas, including some more parts of South, Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days. Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts were among the places that are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain till May 20.

The chief minister said: "In order to effectively face the SW monsoon season, all district collectors should ensure 24-hour working of district emergency operations centre." District authorities should ensure the utilisation of communication gadgets and also make sure that rescue equipment and vehicles are ready. The CM also outlined other precautionary measures including making ready relief centres, and cross-checking the list of first responders.

Stalin said: "We may avoid several effects seen during disasters if we act proactively, going beyond the usual precautionary measures." He emphasised prompt action and follow-up by monitoring social media and news in the media, which reflect the people's grievances. "Be courteous towards the people, who may convey their grievances or may seek help."

Keeping people updated on power cuts 'through SMS to consumers,' taking steps including proper fencing to avoid mishaps in areas where road works are in progress, and ensuring proper warehouse facilities for paddy, foodgrains were among the other measures underlined by the CM.

As regards water release from the Mettur dam, the CM said, as on May 17, 2025, the dam has 76.06 TMC storage and it is sufficient to release water for the Kuruvai crop on the customary date of June 12.

Stalin advised officials to desilt Cauvery river's branches and canals to ensure the reach of water till the tail-end areas keeping in mind the Kuruvai crop season. He tasked officials to ensure timely availability of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs. Also, he asked officials of all the departments to work in a coordinated manner to avoid loss of lives and damage to properties during the SW monsoon season. Top officials, ministers took part in the meeting.

The chief minister laid foundation stones, through video conferencing, for a ₹457.14 crore housing scheme of the police department under which 1,118 housing units are set to be constructed for police personnel. Also, he laid the foundation stone for a new central jail to be built at an outlay of ₹211.57 crore at Bilichi village near Karamadai, on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Also, MoUs were signed by the state government in the presence of the chief minister with 7 leading banks for providing life insurance and personal accident insurance for government employees without any charges/fee, provided employees maintained salary accounts with the banks.

Concessions for employees include a cut in interest on loans including those availed for housing purposes. The SBI, IOB, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Axis Bank are the 7 banks.

