Swapna Suresh, accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, joins NGO working among tribals

Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate and an accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, has joined a non-government organisation working among tribals in Palakkad district.

The Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) said it appointed her as the director of the corporate social responsibility to generate resources for the charity outfit working among tribals. Later Suresh also confirmed this and said she will be relocating to Palakkad to take up the new assignment.

HRDS project director Biju Krishnan said she approached them through a contact and she was made director of women empowerment and corporate social responsibility and that she will be relocating to Palakkad to concentrate on her work.

“The only bread earner of the family, she approached us and we heard her in detail and offered the job. She has good communication skills and we expect she can attract good resources to the NGO,” he said. Krishnan said HRDS was aware of her past and cases against her but she can’t be denied an opportunity to bring up her two children. “She is only an accused now and before the final verdict she can’t be hounded and crucified,” he said.

He said HRDS, founded in 1995, was doing welfare activities among the marginalised and built 300 houses in Attapadi, a big tribal settlement, and was closely associated with some of the central projects. A former leader of the CPI(M), Krishnan said he quit the party in 1994 to concentrate in social activities. His brother Aji Krishnan is the founding director of the HRDS. He said former minister S Krishnakumar, who joined the BJP in 2016, was on the board of HRDS initially but not associated with it now.

Krishnakumar said he has no role in Swapna Suresh’s appointment and that it was illegal. “I was surprised to hear the news. It is not legal. I don’t know how it happened,” he said in Delhi.

Swapna Suresh was arrested in 2020 when she was working as a consultant with the government-owned Space Park in connection with gold smuggling through the UAE consulate. She was in jail for 16 months but later obtained bail in November after the High Court gave a verdict that smuggling won’t come under the ambit of Unlawful Prevention Activities Act. After her bail, she had accused senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the CM, of exploiting and betraying her. She also alleged that he was aware of all her activities since 2017. In his autobiography Sivasankar, who was reinstated in service last month, claimed that he was trapped by Suresh and others in smuggling case and other than personal friendship he was not aware of her other activities.