e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Swiggy delivery executives on strike in Hyderabad; Company says no disruption in service

Swiggy delivery executives on strike in Hyderabad; Company says no disruption in service

A section of delivery partners of Swiggy are on strike in the city, claiming that their base payment has been reduced by the aggregator, for the past few days and held a protest in Madhapur here on Tuesday.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Hyderabad
The food delivery App firm, however, said a large number of its partners have understood the strong earning potential, as a result of which more 3,700 partners out of about 5,000 have logged on to Swiggy in the last three days.
The food delivery App firm, however, said a large number of its partners have understood the strong earning potential, as a result of which more 3,700 partners out of about 5,000 have logged on to Swiggy in the last three days.(File photo for representation)
         

A section of delivery partners of Swiggy are on strike in the city, claiming that their base payment has been reduced by the aggregator, for the past few days and held a protest in Madhapur here on Tuesday.

The food delivery App firm, however, said a large number of its partners have understood the strong earning potential, as a result of which more 3,700 partners out of about 5,000 have logged on to Swiggy in the last three days.

The Swiggy partners, under the banner of Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, alleged that in recent months the management has made frequent and numerous reductions in earnings structure of delivery executives.

The firm reduced minimum order earning from the earlier Rs.35 up to 4 km to Rs.15 for 2 km and late night delivery timing has been shifted from previously 11 PM to now midnight, they alleged.

The incentive amount has also been reduced, they said adding they have other demands.

We demand the Rs.35 up to 4 km system should be in place.

This is our main demand, Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary told PTI.

A Swiggy spokesperson in an email reply said over the last couple of days, Swiggy had a constructive dialogue with its partners to explain the revised pay-outs and assuage their concerns and a large number of executives have understood the strong earning potential, as a result of which more 3,700 partners have logged on to Swiggy in the last three days.

We are disheartened by the many unfortunate incidents where our delivery partners are being intimidated by a smaller set of people, including external parties who are resorting to instigation and coercion No significant disruption. It is coming back to normal in most parts of the city, the spokesperson told PTI.

In fact, in a sentiment survey conducted by Swiggy three days ago, 75 per cent from over a 1,000 delivery partners stated that they would like to resume deliveries, the Bengaluru-based firm claimed, adding it was working with the authorities to ensure that those who want to make an honest living with Swiggy were allowed to do so.

With the beginning of the cricketing season and the surge in orders in the city, those who delivered with Swiggy over the past three days made an average of over Rs 85 per order and high performing partners made close to Rs 250 per order, the email claimed.

tags
top news
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: Samson falls after 9 sixes, CSK hit back with 2 strikes
RR vs CSK Live: Samson falls after 9 sixes, CSK hit back with 2 strikes
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
Stubble burning: 332 villages identified as red zones in Haryana
Stubble burning: 332 villages identified as red zones in Haryana
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In