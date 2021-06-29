Switzerland is accepting visa for fully vaccinated travellers. All you need to know

Indians might soon get to travel to Switzerland after the European nation recently announced it will be accepting visas of all categories from India if proven that they have been fully vaccinated. The Swiss Federal Council has initiated the process of accepting visas for Switzerland from various countries including India, the embassy of Switzerland based in New Delhi said on Monday.

"The Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi is currently accepting all visa categories for persons arriving from third countries like India who can prove they have been fully vaccinated. Booking of appointment is mandatory for all applications," the embassy said in a statement.

Travellers will be required to follow the mandatory quarantine rules and other compulsory Covid-19 protocols in Switzerland, the embassy said. The announcement comes for the issuance of a Schengen visa (Type C) for Switzerland for people willing to travel to the country.

"VFS Global Services Pvt Ltd is operational and accepting visa application at the Centers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin and Hyderabad," the embassy added in the statement.

The embassy made it clear that the relaxations on the travel are only for people who are fully vaccinated and are within the rights of free movement.

"Entry restrictions continue to apply to foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated with CHE, EU and WHO recognized vaccines and are without rights of free movement, entering from risk countries or regions and who do not belong to any of the exceptional categories of the Covid-19," the embassy stated.

However, the visa application fees has been increased due to increased expenses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the embassy also highlighted.

The announcement comes after the European Union (EU) notified about Digital Covid Certificate for those who have been vaccinated from July.

