Hoshiarpur/ Kapurthala, Agricultural fields in the low-lying areas adjoining river Beas in several villages of the Tanda region in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district have been inundated due to the release of water from the Pong Dam in Talwara following heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the river, officials said on Monday. Swollen Beas river inundates agricultural fields in several villages of Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

A nearly 100-foot breach in a temporary 'bundh' an embankment to protect fields inundated 16 villages in the mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi in the Kapurthala district, leading to flooding of standing crops in the affected areas.

In the Pathankot district, many areas were flooded with rainwater, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to official sources, more than 55,000 cusecs of water have been discharged into the Beas 38,055 cusecs through spillway gates and 17,849 cusecs via the dam's powerhouse tunnels. The average inflow into the dam stands at 51,797 cusecs.

The water level in the Pong reservoir has reached 1,375.90 feet against the maximum capacity of 1,390 feet.

In Hoshiarpur, standing crops, including paddy and sugarcane, in farmland adjoining the river in villages such as Gandopwal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla have been submerged, the officials said.

Dasuya Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kanwaljeet Singh, who also holds the charge of Tanda, said that around one to two feet of water has entered parts of Fatta Kulla and Abdullapur villages. Nearly 50 residents each from the two villages have been rescued and moved to the nearby relief camps. The SDM said rescue camps have been set up and boats provided to villagers, with adequate food arrangements and deployment of medical teams.

"There is no need for panic as the situation is under control," he added.

In the Kapurthala district, the worst-affected villages were Baupur, Bhaini Bahadur, Kadar Baksh, Baupur Jadid, Baupur Kadim, Rampur Gaura, Sangra, Middhewal and Passan Kadim.

Jarnail Singh, a resident of Baupur, said nearly 5,000 residents in the affected areas have shifted to safer places and said thousands of acres of standing crops have been submerged under five to six feet of water.

Surain Singh of village Kadim demanded boats and other relief material.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal visited Baupur Jadid in the mand area on Tuesday, travelling by a tractor to personally engage with farmers and residents.

He reassured them of the district administration's support and commitment to providing all necessary assistance.

During the visit, Panchal reviewed ongoing flood prevention and relief measures, confirming that the water flow in the Beas river is currently stable at 1.05 lakh cusecs, with no increase reported in the last 12 hours.

He issued strict instructions to the SDM of Sultanpur Lodhi and heads of the drainage, revenue and other departments to remain stationed in the mand areas.

The administration is maintaining close communication with the affected residents to provide timely support.

As a precautionary measure for student safety, Panchal ordered the closure of Government High School and Government Primary School in Baupur Jadid for the next two days.

Relief centres have been identified to facilitate the safe relocation of residents if required.

The district administration is well-prepared to address any adverse situation, with arrangements in place for dry rations, green fodder for livestock, medicines and fully equipped relief camps.

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams are on high alert to respond swiftly if needed.

Panchal also noted that approximately 20,000 sandbags have been prepared by MGNREGA workers to strengthen flood defences.

The Drainage Department is closely monitoring water releases from the Pong Dam and maintaining direct coordination with the Harike Headworks for continuous water discharge management.

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal visited the flood-affected villages along with his followers.

Seechewal said he has put into service a motorboat in the flooded areas to rescue people. There are eight villages in the mand areas where crops have been affected, he said.

