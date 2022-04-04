Symbols of unity now ground for religious divide

A yearly festival, an age old tradition, a reason for Hindus and Muslims to bond over — all these have been synonymous with the annual festival at the Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple at Mulki, in Dakshina Kannada district. The annual festival’s last day has been a constant witness to a simple yet unifying tradition of sending the ‘prasada’ or the offering to a Muslim family. The custom finds its roots in the legend that it was a Muslim trader who helped build the famous temple.

All this changed when the temple known for its religious harmony made headlines as it evicted Muslim traders from the premises. A banner emerged outside the temple, which read: “No permission for those who are against Constitution and those who kill cattle.” The temple authorities denied putting up such posters and stated that it was the work of some outsiders.

It is said that the name Bappanadu is derived from a Beary Muslim trader’s name – Bappa. Even though there are no historical records for the same, the notion is widely popular in the region. A document from the Mulki Panchayat is one of the records that shows that a Muslim merchant had played an important role in the construction of the temple. “The name Bappa comes in one copperplate inscription (1607 AD) available in Kotageri Jain Basadi, which reads: Moose Kavi’s sons-in-law offered Varaha 113 on this Kunhappagu to Bappa,” read the document.

Another document of the panchayat also mentions the practice of sending the ‘prasada’ to the Muslim family.

“…Eligibility of Muslims for accepting ‘prasada’ of the temple is one of the special features of the Kshetra (temple). Muslims also participate in temple festivals…’’ states the document.

Due to the legend and the social setup of the town, apart from Hindus, the annual temple festival is also celebrated by Muslims and Christians.

“The temple has not made any distinction based on caste and community,” says trustee of the temple Dugganna Sawant.

Denying any link with people who have installed hoarding asking non-Hindus not to have stalls in the temple fair, Dugganna said that a group claiming themselves as Hindu Bandhus had approached the temple with a request not to allow stalls to non-Hindus. “Nearly 50 Muslim traders had been permitted to have their stalls in the temple area. We never asked these traders to leave but they have left on their own due to fear of being harmed,” Dugganna said.

Despite the temple denying the banner notification, the Muslim traders who have been traditionally erecting the stalls outside the temple have remained absent during this year’s festival.

As always the ‘prasada’ was offered to the Muslim family, but the community has been sceptical of going to the festival. “We have been a regular visitor to the festival. It was our festival too. But this year, after seeing all the news and TV reports, we didn’t attend the festival. We didn’t want to take a risk,” said a 19-year-old Muslim resident of Mulki, requesting anonymity.

A temple official of Bappanadu said that targeting a temple that has been a symbol of religious unity can’t be justified. “We have a Christian family that contributes to the festival, even when they moved out of the country, we send Prasada to a Muslim family and our temple’s history is famous for promoting unity. This is targeting this unity. We can understand the politics of an election, even I’m a political man, but such traditions shouldn’t be attacked,” said the official.

Once, a symbol of religious unity, the Bappanadu temple is not the only religious institution which has come under the shadow of communal tensions. On March 1, a march led by Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi district resulted in a clash between Muslim and Hindu communities. At the heart of the conflict was Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Ansari Shareef Dargah in Aland town.

The daragh’s popularity stemmed from the fact that it also had a Shivalinga inside it. The Hindu temple and dargah stood as a symbol Hindu-Muslim unity for a long time as they were located in the same compound. Since the 14th century, the site has been drawing devotees from both faiths. The dargah is the memorial of Ladle Mashak Ansari, a Sufi saint, making it a holy site for the Muslims while the memorial of Guru Raghavachaitanya makes it a prominent religious place for the Hindus.

However, in February last week, an ‘unidentified person’ attempted to desecrate the deity at the temple. Within days, several right-wing groups raised the issue and called for a march to the dargah.

On March 1, Ladle Mashak Dargah authorities had planned a sandal procession and Shab-e-Barat, a religious congregation in remembrance of the deceased. On the same day, Hindu organisation Sri Ram Sena announced to offer purification puja to a Shivalinga located on the dargah premises.

In response, Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar imposed Section 144 from February 27 to March 3.

Entry of Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Mutalik and right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapur to Kalaburagi district was also barred. However, a gathering led by Union minister Bhagawanth Khuba and other BJP leaders made an attempt to enter the dargah premises. The group of Muslim worshippers, who were not allowed to enter the premises, threw stones, damaging some vehicles, including those of the minister.

In the police action that followed 165 people, all Muslims, were booked for rioting, leaving the town communally sensitive. The town once known for peaceful coexistence of religion is now another ‘communally sensitive location’ on the Karnataka police’s records.

The history of communal coexistence turning into conflict is not new in Karnataka and an example is the Baba Budan Giri, which is also known as Datta Peetha. The shrine is on the Chandra Drona Range, one of the highest ranges between the Himalayas and the Nilgiris. History has it that a saint by the name Baba Budan had first brought coffee seeds from Yemen to these mountain ranges for the first time. The shrine is known as Sri Guru Dattathreya Swamy Peeta as Hindus consider the hill to be the final resting place of Dattatreya.

In 1930, the history of the shrine was published in Mysore Gazette according to which a Muslim sajjada nasheen (hereditary administrator) has for centuries been the shrine head of ‘Dada Hayat Khalender Dattatreya Swamy’. Dada Hayat, an 11-century Sufi saint, is said to have made the cave his abode and appointed the first administrator.

The administrator appoints a mujawar (priest) to perform daily rituals, distribute holy water to Hindu and Muslim devotees, take ascetics from Hindu mutts inside the cave to light a nanda deepa (earthen lamp), and make offerings to paduka (wooden slippers) believed to be those of Dattatreya.

For decades, the syncretic shrine has been a pilgrimage spot for the two faiths. Even the government and archaeological documents show the nature of the shrine and the coexistence of Muslim and Hindu worshippers. But, over the years, the BJP, Bajrang Dal, VHP and other outfits have been demanding that the shrine be declared a Hindu temple.

“Datta Peeta will come to the custody of Hindus,” tweeted BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, even as the legal battle, over why the sajjada should perform rituals at the historic site continues.

