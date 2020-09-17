‘System of MSP, govt procurement retained’: PM assures farmers after passage of agricultural reform bills

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:24 IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) system and government procurement will remain unchanged after the passage of the three agriculture and farm sector bills.

In a series of tweets, he applauded parliamentarians for the passage of bills in Lok Sabha. Modi said the bills will free the farmers from the “middlemen and other obstacles.”

Prime minister tweeted, “The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agriculture sector of the country. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. #JaiKisan.”

PM Modi also asked farmers to not be misled and highlighted that these three bills are key to bringing new improvements to the farming and agriculture sector.

He tweeted, “A lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. #JaiKisan”

He also shared the video of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar explaining the technicalities of the bill in Lok Sabha on Twitter and requested farmers to listen to him.

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the cabinet over the passage of these three bills.

Last week, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that these bills will affect ‘pillars of food security”. Farmers also held protests against the ordinances in Kurukshetra on September 10 over the introduction of these ordinances.