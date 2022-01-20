Tableau row: DMK govt resorting to ‘Republic Day Tool Kit’: TN BJP chief

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday accused the DMK government of resorting to a ‘Republic Day toolkit’ and of being incompetent for failing to get the state’s tableau qualified for the parade, adding to the row over the matter.

“When the same officers were able to get our tableau qualified in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by going through the same competitive process, why can’t they do that now? The simplest answer is because of an incompetent government running the show in the state,” tweeted Annamalai.

After the union government rejected Tamil Nadu’s tableau, chief minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention. To this, defence minister Rajnath Singh responded that Tamil Nadu was eliminated after the third round. On Tuesday night, Stalin announced that the rejected tableau will be displayed during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

Annamalai alleged that the DMK government was resorting to a ‘Republic Day toolkit’ to hide its mismanagement of the Pongal gift hamper that was distributed to more than 20 million ration card holders. The Pongal gifts to the beneficiaries had 21 grocery items, including 100 gram of ghee produced by the state-owned Aavin, varieties of dal, and a full sugarcane which is an integral part of the three-day festival that concluded last week. The BJP has alleged corruption in distribution of the gifts. “The jaggery is melting and filled with chemicals and is inedible,” Annamalai had said in a statement and posted a video on his Twitter account where people are seen complaining about items in the Pongal package.

DMK’s spokesperson and advocate A Saravanan said the BJP and its ally the AIADMK were resorting to such criticism because of the support the government has been receiving. “Toolkits are the handiwork of the BJP government and not of the DMK,” said Saravanan. “BJP doesn’t have freedom fighters in their party and now everyone has understood how they insult freedom fighters of this country. Rani Velu Nachiyar is the first woman freedom fighter in the country and that (the tableau showing her) has not been given a stage.” He said the allegation of corruption in the Pongal hamper is a “manufactured crisis.”

For the Republic Day parade, Tamil Nadu had submitted a theme “Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle”, depicting renowned freedom fighters from the state V O Chidambaranar and poet Subramania Bharathiyar. The rear of the tableau had been designed to showcase a statue of Rani Velu Nachiyar riding a horse with a sword in hand and with women soldiers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON