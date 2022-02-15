Tablighi Jamaat and Naveen Kalra: Two infamous cases, zero charge-sheets

But a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “This case is different from Markaz case. There were many changes in the crime branch at the senior-most level. In the last seven months, the crime branch has seen the transfer or appointment of three chiefs (special commissioner rank officers). There have been changes in the Joint CP level too. We are yet to get a nod from our seniors for the charge sheet against Kalra,” said a second crime branch officer.

The third wave of Covid-19 infections in the city is almost over. From a high of 28,000 daily cases, the daily cases have reduced to less than 1,000. Unlike the first two waves, there were no big crimes that were directly connected to the pandemic.

New Delhi : Did Maulana Saad, the chief of the religious sect Tablighi Jamaat deliberately flout Covid-19 guidelines by asking his followers to defy the curbs during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020?

New Delhi: Did Maulana Saad, the chief of the religious sect Tablighi Jamaat deliberately flout Covid-19 guidelines by asking his followers to defy the curbs during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020?

Was Delhi businessman Naveet Kalra hoarding oxygen cylinders to sell them at inflated prices and make profits when Delhi was hit by the second wave of the pandemic in May 2021?

The third wave of Covid-19 infections in the city is almost over. From a high of 28,000 daily cases, the daily cases have reduced to less than 1,000. Unlike the first two waves, there were no big crimes that were directly connected to the pandemic.

The Tablighi Jamaat case:

During the first two waves, cases involving Maulana Saad and businessman Navneet Kalra made national headlines. However, there is little or almost nothing that has happened since then. The investigation has hit a roadblock in these two infamous cases of April 2020 and May 2021.

The police should have filed a charge-sheet before the court, detailing the evidence they have against the accused persons in the cases, after which the court starts trial. Usually, the police file charge-sheets within 3 months of the arrest of the accused persons.

But HT spoke to many officers in the Delhi Police’s crime branch, all of whom confirmed that no charge-sheet has been filed in both cases.

To be sure, in the Markaz case, at least 1,000 foreigners who were co-accused in the case (FIR 63 at Nizamuddin police station) have also returned to their homes after they entered a plea bargain, were discharged, or acquitted. This means that the case against them is over. But the alleged “prime accused number 1”, according to the police’s own FIR, Maulana Saad, has not been charged or even cleared in the case.

The FIR against Maulana was filed on March 31, 2020, and the complainant in the FIR is a Delhi police inspector. In the FIR, police have accused Maulana Saad of not adhering to the police and the government’s directions to ensure social distancing inside the Markaz by evacuating the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) attendees, many of them had come from foreign countries which had been declared hotspots of the infection. Between March 31 and April 3, the police and state government teams evacuated around 2,500 TJ attendees, of which at least 400 had tested positive for Covid-19. The infection inside the Markaz had also led to the government declaring Nizamuddin as the first containment zone and hotspot in the area. In the FIR, the police also mentioned an audio recording that they sourced from social media, in which they claimed that Saad was purportedly heard telling his followers inside to defy Covid-19 curbs.

The Delhi Police did not comment on why no charge-sheet or closure report was filed against Saad, even of all foreigners (the co-accused have already left the country).

Maulana Saad’s counsel, Fuzail Ayyubi, said that they have always maintained that the criminal case filed by police was misplaced and that the issue had been politicised by people with ulterior motives. “More than one and a half years have passed, but Delhi Police has not filed the charge-sheet in the case. We have always maintained that the allegations against the Tablighi Jamaat are completely misplaced. The case is legally over for the hundreds of foreigners who were either acquitted, discharged or had entered plea bargaining for the purposes of speedy disposal of their cases. They have also returned to their homes. So far police have not filed a charge-sheet or a closure report. Maulana Saad is a religious man who, even after this ordeal, kept advising his foreign followers of the Jamaat not to go with any ill-will against the country nor to take a bad image of India back to their homes. The timing was wrong. The issue was politicised by certain people with ulterior motives, including some irresponsible sections of the media.”

The Delhi Police did not comment on the case but a mid-level police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “We were legally going in the right direction. The foreigners were quarantined and had started testing negative for the infection. We had mailed two questionnaires to the Maulana related to the case. But sometime in June-July 2020, we received a message from the higher up’s not to probe Maulana. Maybe it was the government’s decision. We were told that many foreigners had already entered plea bargains. I doubt if the crime branch will ever pursue the case again.”

Navneet Kalra’s case:

On May 5, 2021, the Delhi High Court put the Union government on notice for the oxygen crisis in the national Capital. That week, Delhi had received only 393 MT oxygen per day on an average over that week, which was just around 40% of the total demand, according to senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. That morning, a children’s hospital had sent out an SOS saying it had only two hours of oxygen left, even as 10 children were on oxygen support and six on the ventilator. That was the time when the Delhi government had only 1,515 Covid beds and 56 ICU beds vacant of the total 14000 odd beds and 5090 ICU beds.

While the police’s control room received hundreds of calls from citizens sending SOS messages for oxygen cylinders, a Delhi police team had conducted searches at Delhi’s three restaurants — Nege & Ju, Khan Chacha and Town Hall — from where they seized 524 oxygen concentrators. Delhi police had then (May 5, 2020) filed a case against Navneet Kalra — FIR 116/20 at the Lodhi Colony police station. Much like the Markaz case, this too was transferred to the police's crime branch.

Kalra and his lawyers have denied the allegations.

Police had on May 16 arrested Kalra from a farmhouse in Gurugram for allegedly hoarding oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices. The police also tweeted that he was the owner of the three places from where the oxygen concentrators were seized. On May 29, he was also out on bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

In this case, too, the police have not filed a charge-sheet. Three days after he got bail, they even got Kalra’s arms licence cancelled and were set to file a charge-sheet against him. Ideally, the police should have filed a charge-sheet in this case by August 29, 2021. But despite calling out Kalra for serious crimes such as "deep-rooted conspiracy to gain wrongfully, using the painfully pathetic situation caused due to the pandemic and compelled the needy persons to part with their hard-earned money much in excess of the acceptable international market rates of oxygen concentrators," they are yet to charge him for any crime.

The Delhi Police did not officially respond to HT’s query on the reasons why police have not filed one.

But a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “This case is different from Markaz case. There were many changes in the crime branch at the senior-most level. In the last seven months, the crime branch has seen the transfer or appointment of three chiefs (special commissioner rank officers). There have been changes in the Joint CP level too. We are yet to get a nod from our seniors for the charge sheet against Kalra,” said a second crime branch officer.

Kalra's counsel was not available for comment, despite calls and text messages requesting his response.