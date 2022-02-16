‘Taking it lightly’: Supreme Court pulls up Centre over tribunal vacancies

Fretting over the “knee jerk” actions in filling up vacant posts in various tribunals, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the bureaucracy has been taking up the pending appointments “lightly” and decided to hear the issue in a suo moto proceeding after two weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking up the matter with attorney general K K Venugopal when he appeared for another case, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said that after a few appointments made initially, nothing substantial happened.

“We are getting (pleas for) extension of time for the members of the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) ...Some knee-jerk appointments took place and nothing happened after that. We do not know the fate of members and many are retiring. Bureaucracy is taking it (the issue) lightly,” the bench, which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said via video-conferencing.

Venugopal, who has been assisting the bench in dealing with the vacancies-related matters, attempted to show the list of vacancies and the steps taken to fill them up. He also offered to file a comprehensive affidavit on the current status of appointments across 15 tribunals and said the matter can be taken up on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I can place an affidavit with regard to each tribunal as to where it stands,” he said.

The bench said that it would hear the issue after two weeks.

The apex court has been asking the Centre to make appointments in tribunals that are facing a severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members.

In its affidavit in September last year, the Centre had said that about 200 posts were vacant in various tribunals. The affidavit also said that in two years (2020, 2021), the Centre had made 84 appointments in six tribunals, including ITAT and NCLT, on the recommendations of the search-cum-selection committee (SCSC) which is headed by a Supreme Court judge.

On August 6, the bench asked the Union government if it wanted all tribunals to be wrapped up since they are unable to function due to a massive shortage of manpower. It had asked the SG to consult with competent authorities and inform the bench about appointments in the tribunals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench also questioned how and why the Union government opted to bring back the same provisions under the Tribunals Reforms Bill which were nixed by the top court on July 14. By its July judgment, the apex court struck down provisions of the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance, 2021, fixing the tenure of members and chairpersons of tribunals at four years. The court said the tenure has to be for five years.

However, the new Bill which has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament, re-enacted the same provision, keeping the tenure at four years.

While dealing with the suo moto case in September, the CJI had observed that the “government has no respect for judgment of this court and is emasculating the tribunals by keeping the posts vacant.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}