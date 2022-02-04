Talks with China guided by three key principles, says MoS Muraleedharan in Parl

India and China continued to maintain dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels regarding disengagement in the remaining area of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the government told Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to an unstarred question during the ongoing Budget session in the Lok Sabha, Union minister V Muraleedharan said, “Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles. First, both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC. Secondly, neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally and thirdly agreements between two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.”

This comes a day after India said its top diplomat in China will skip the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics over the "regrettable" decision by the Chinese side to depute a military officer involved in the Galwan Valley clash as a torchbearer for the mega sporting event.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said China has chosen to "politicise" an event like the Olympics and that the Charge d'Affaires of the Indian embassy in Beijing will not be attending the opening and the closing ceremonies.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

Twenty Indian Army personnel had died in the clashes that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

In February last year, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

The standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area, following which both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in Gogra as well as in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake last year.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

