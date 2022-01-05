Tamil Nadu adds 4,862 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, spike of 4.5 times from Dec 28

Tamil Nadu reported a spike in Covid-19 infections as 4,862 people tested positive in the state on Wednesday while only a day ago 2,731 new cases had been reported. On Tuesday too, the southern state saw a massive jump as cases had more than doubled in just a day from January 3, which saw a total of 1,728 new infections.

The increase in number isn’t an outcome of increased testing as Tamil Nadu has been averaging more than one-lakh tests everyday with a marginal increase on Thursday. From January 3 to 5, the number of people tested (in lakhs) has been 1.02, 1.03, and 1.17.

Chennai remains the hotspot driving the daily surge in cases. From 876 new cases on January 3, the capital city reported 2,481 cases on January 5. The Greater Chennai Corporation has not yet released its testing numbers.

Authorities have said that the Omicron variant is leading to rapid transmission. Tamil Nadu has 121 cases of Omicron of which 110 patients have been discharged. After WHO announced Omicron as a variant of concern on November 26, 2021, cases began rising in Tamil Nadu from November 29, the directorate of public health and preventive medicine (DPH) said in a statement.

“The state has recorded around 2,731 new cases on January 4, which is almost a jump by 4.5 times in just a week from 619 cases on December 28,” said TS Selvavinayagam, director of the DPH. “The active cases have also risen to 10,364. The trend from other international countries like the USA, UK, France suggest active cases during the peak period may be 3 to 4 times higher than the previous peak period. So, there is a chance that this surge can lead to healthcare infrastructure being strained if not managed systematically.”

On Wednesday, the DPH directed all the deputy directors of health services to upgrade primary and community health centres into interim Covid Care Centres. It included guidelines on how to set them up.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters in Chennai that all Covid-19 infrastructure such as beds with oxygen supply are in place and medicines are in stock for the next six months. “Cases will rise in the next few days before cases decline again. We are taking several steps to break the chain. People should be careful to prevent transmission so that the health system is not pressurised. And I also want to insist that people should get vaccinated,” he said.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday tightened restrictions in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and the government anticipates more cases as the Tamil festival of Pongal approaches.