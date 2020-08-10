e-paper
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu case count breaches 3 lakh mark, toll surges past 5,000

Tamil Nadu case count breaches 3 lakh mark, toll surges past 5,000

Tamil Nadu on Monday crossed three lakh Covid-19 cases while the death toll crossed the 5,000 mark with the addition of 114 fatalities.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
With 5,914 new cases, the infection tally touched 3,02,815 and the 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day took the toll to 5,041, a government Covid bulletin said.
With 5,914 new cases, the infection tally touched 3,02,815 and the 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day took the toll to 5,041, a government Covid bulletin said.(File photo for representation)
         



With 5,914 new cases, the infection tally touched 3,02,815 and the 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day took the toll to 5,041, a government Covid bulletin said.

The state took just 16 days to reach the three lakh mark compared to the 22 days it had taken for the two lakh milestone on July 25. The one lakh tally was recorded on July 3.

The 6,037 recoveries on Monday eclipsed the fresh infections and cumulatively 2,44,675 people have got cured so far and only 53,099 were the active cases.

A four month-old girl child, a 14 year-old boy, four women, aged 21, 25, 27 and 32, and two men in their 30s were among those who succumbed to the virus on Monday.

In total, 105 of the dead had comorbidities.

In the state’s tally of total cases, Chennai accounted for 1,10,121 while adjoining districts of Chengelpet 18,332, Kancheepuram 12,131 and Tiruvallur 17,340 cases.

Other northern districts, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tirupattur together tallied 33,558 cases.

The northern districts, including Chennai, account for 63.23 per cent of the total positive cases in the state.

Madurai’s share was 12,104, Virudhunagar 10,155, Tuticorin 9,357 and Coimbatore 6,961.

Of the new cases on Monday, Chennai recorded 976 while the combined total of Chengelpet (483), Kancheepuram (310) and Tiruvallur (399) stood at 1,192.

Southern district ofTheni which has been witnessing a rise in cases added 357 more while Madurai reported 100, marking a dip when compared with the trend of high numbers witnessed by the temple city recently.

Barring August 2 and 8, the recoveries have outnumbered the fresh cases this month till date.

As many as 67,153 samples were tested and in total, 32,92,958 specimens have been examined and all tests were RT- PCR based as Tamil Nadu does not use the Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Test (RADT).

