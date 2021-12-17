Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage shows masked man at looted jewellery store

Tamil Nadu police probing Tuesday’s heist in a popular jewellery showroom Jos Alukkas in Vellore on Thursday found CCTV footage that shows a masked man spray painting cameras inside the showroom.

Local reports pegged the burglary to be to the tune of ₹8 crore which includes 15kg of gold jewellery. However, Vellore’s superintendent of police Rajesh Kannan refused to confirm the same.

AG Babu, the director general of police of the Vellore range, told news channels on Thursday they have formed eight teams under four DSPs.

“We have a few clues. In the CCTV footage, only one person with a mask has been recorded,” he said. “We will find the accused soon. Several cases like this have happened in the past. Some have been gangs from West Bengal while some were local gangs from Tamil Nadu.”

The CCTV footage shows a man wearing an animal mask covering his entire face and he is seen spray painting cameras inside the showroom which is located on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

The burglary is said to have happened in the late hours of Tuesday and came to light on Wednesday when the staff opened the store.

A team led by Kannan combed through the store and sniffer dogs and forensic experts were pressed into service.