Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves resolution in assembly against 3 farm laws

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday moved a resolution opposing the three contentious farm laws of the central government in the state assembly, which was adopted through a voice vote. With this, Tamil Nadu becomes the seventh state to oppose the farm laws after Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal.

Ever since the three farm laws were enacted by the Centre, Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been demanding that the Centre withdraw the laws, which the chief minister has said are “against the interests of farmers,” reported news agency PTI. "The government has made a clear decision to pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of these three farm laws reflecting the feelings of farmers across the country," Stalin said in June, adding there is no change on that decision.

In May, Stalin said that the government will bring a resolution in the assembly asking the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws. He recalled that one of the promises made in the DMK’s assembly election manifesto which promised efforts to insist the Union government revoke the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

“The Union government must accept the demands of protesting farmers and revoke these three farm laws. I assure you that the promises made by the DMK on (revoking) farm laws would be fulfilled,” Stalin said.

He said that neither did the Union government respect the sentiments of the farmers and revoke the three farm laws nor did it take steps to hold talks with them to find a solution to the issue.

