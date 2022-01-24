Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu crosses 200,000 active Covid cases
india news

Tamil Nadu crosses 200,000 active Covid cases

Tamil Nadu’s active Covid cases breached the 200,000 mark on Sunday with detention of 30,580 new cases. Health authorities, however, said the rate of transmission was showing signs of reducing.
Tamil Nadu conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp against Covid on Sunday across 50,000 sites. The state’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark during the day.  (PTI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark on Sunday with detention of 30,580 new cases. Health authorities, however, said the rate of transmission was showing signs of reducing.

On January 1, Tamil Nadu had 8,340 active cases and it took only 12 days for the number of people carrying the virus to cross the one-lakh mark on January 13. And it has taken another 10 days for the state to cross the 200,000 mark.

The highest caseload among Tamil Nadu’s 38 districts is from Chennai. However, the daily number of cases has been reducing in the capital city which reported 6,383 on Sunday.

“Chennai saw almost 9,000 cases and the infection’s spread was rapid and increasing rapidly. But in the last two days we are seeing a decrease similar to the pattern in other major cities across the country,” health minister M Subramanian told reporters.

Chennai’s positivity rate has also fallen to 23.6% with districts of Coimbatore and Chengalpattu overtaking in this figure of 26.6% and 25.5%. Chennai’s test positivity rate had surged from 3.3% on January 1 to twice the state’s average in a week’s time. On January 23, Tamil Nadu’s average test positivity rate was 19.8%.

RELATED STORIES

Experts warn that the state administration now has to focus on districts where cases are likely to increase, especially since people travelled back to their native towns and villages during the long Pongal weekend from January 14 to 17.

“Mask compliance has gone down in Tamil Nadu and it’s especially poor in the districts,” said Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology. “We know with Omicron how rapid the transmission is so the state will have to insist on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

Last Thursday, the state health minister had said that out of 129,000 hamlets in Tamil Nadu, 24,199 had positive cases. He however said that there was no reason to panic as the state has 1.92 lakh beds earmarked and roughly around 9000 were occupied. Health authorities attributed to few fatalities and non-severity of the illness to vaccinations.

From January 1 up to January 15, out of the 191 patients who died 131 were either not vaccinated or were partially vaccinated, according to the directorate of public health.

Meanwhile, the state conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp on Sunday across 50,000 sites. As of Sunday, 9.04 crore people have been vaccinated across all age categories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP