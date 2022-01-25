Tamil Nadu district engages youth to solve issues

In a bid to involve educated youngsters in local government operations, the collector of Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, Alby John, has introduced a 3-month paid internship programme to help find solutions for real time issues in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Youngsters from across the state are eligible to apply and five interns will be hired following a selection process, said a district administration official.

Though the government has involved youngsters as interns in projects such as the Smart Cities Mission, this is a novel step at the district level. The idea came from the youngsters themselves, says John.

“Several of them were informally approaching me on the social media and in person saying that they have ideas for solid waste management, water bodies restoration and they wanted to know how they should go about it,” says the doctor-turned-IAS officer.

“I discussed this with my team here and we thought it would be a good idea to institutionalise and streamline this as an internship so youngsters who are genuinely interested can work with the administration in policy implementation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This informal interaction has a pandemic context. During the lockdown, students were tweeting district collectors cheekily asking for holidays, exams to be postponed.

A section of Tamil Nadu’s bureaucrats is active on the social media. And young officers like John, Virudhunagar collector Meghanath Reddy respond in equal banter. Reddy has been hosting students for a “Coffee with Collector” at his office and on Tuesday, it was with the winners of a quiz competition. Named after Bollywood’s Karan Johar’s show, Reddy is on season three.

The internship is for those below the age of 32 who must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree and must be fluent in English and Tamil. “We believe they will bring in a new perspective which we can channelise in the government sector,” says John. The interns will get to be on the field and sit in on meetings with district officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will give them the exposure and they will get to see if their ideas can be scaled up and how their initiatives progress. We may extend this up to six months too.”

The internship is likely to start from mid-February and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 from the state government. “We want to invite the best talent. We want this to be a productive affair,” John says while explaining the purpose of a paid internship when internships across the country including in private sector have been unpaid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON