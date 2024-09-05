The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday arrested a doctor accused of sexually assaulting minor girls at a hostel affiliated with a government-aided school in Trichy district. According to the police, the doctor, identified as S Samson Daniel, was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Tamil Nadu doctor accused of sexually assaulting school girls arrested(ANI)

Along with Samson, his 54-year-old mother, identified as S Grace Sagayarani, who is the headmistress of the school, was also arrested for allegedly helping her son in covering up the offences, the Trichy police said.

The mother-son duo have been sent to three-day judicial custody.

The incident came to light after an anonymous phone call was made to the child helpline, alerting authorities of the offence. Following this, officials, including the district child protection officer, interacted with the students, after which it was revealed that Samson was sexually assaulting the students.

A complaint was filed with the Fort All Women Police Station.

According to the police, Samson has no past history of crimes.

“Since the doctor's mother was the headmistress of the school, he misused his influence to often visit the hostel and perpetrate the crime. The school is privately administered and government-aided,” the police said.

Man arrested for sexual misconduct with student in Tamil Nadu

In another incident last week, a WiFi technician was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a female student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district.

The incident took place when the accused entered the victim's hostel room under the pretext of fixing up the WiFi. He then allegedly misbehaved with her, the police said.

Following this, massive overnight protests by NIT students erupted, demanding the arrest of the culprit.

(With inputs from PTI)