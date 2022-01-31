Tamil Nadu girl’s suicide: Stalin hits out at BJP, asks DMK cadre to fight ‘sectarian’ politics

Amidst BJP’s allegations that the 17-year-old girl died by suicide in Thanjavur due to religious conversion -- an issue under investigation which has hogged centre stage in the state for the past 10 days –chief minister M K Stalin told DMK cadre on Sunday to expose that the BJP is inciting communal tensions.

This is the first time Stalin who is also the president of the DMK party broke his silence on the issue without mentioning it.

In his letter to the DMK cadre, Stalin told them to remind people about Tamil Nadu’s unique quality of not allowing sectarian politics. “BJP is showing an urgency to sow the seeds of religious hatred and to incite riots among Tamil Nadu’s people who are living peacefully and harmoniously. Expose their politics,” Stalin said. He said that the AIADMK’s 10-year-rule was filled with struggle and accused the principal opposition party of spreading lies on a daily basis. “Tell people that the two parties are against the interests of the people and have formed an alliance to destroy Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin’s letter to the DMK cadre was to encourage them to continue their winning streak in the local body elections to be held on February 19. After winning the assembly elections and forming the government in May, the DMK also swept the rural body polls in nine newly carved districts in Tamil Nadu. The February 19 polls will be a referendum on the Stalin-led 8-month old government. “The activities of the DMK government are based on the ‘Dravidian Model’ of social justice, self-respect, caste-based religious harmony and integrated development. This will be a testament to us in the urban local body elections,” Stalin said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu led by state president K Annamali visited the deceased child’s family in Ariyalur district on Sunday. She was studying in Class 12 in a Christian residential school in Thanjavur. Following the visit, Annamalai spoke to reporters in Ariyalur blaming the DMK-led government and the intelligence department. He also clarified that the BJP is not against any religion. “We are asking for justice only against individuals belonging to a particular community who had done wrong. That’s all.” Annamalai reacted to Stalin’s statement saying that it was the DMK which played politics when a Dalit student S Anitha died by suicide after failing in NEET in 2017.

He said that DMK’s ministers and the investigating police were making irresponsible statements while the case is also in the Madurai bench of the Madras high court and reiterated their demand for a CBI probe. “BJP is fighting for justice for this child’s justice based on her video, statements from her parents and villagers. If this issue has become a national-issue now it is due to the incompetence of the intelligence department,” Annamalai, a former IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, said. “According to me, a big charge is that if they even gave a true briefing to the chief minister.”