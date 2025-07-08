Tamil Nadu government hostels to be called ‘social justice hostels’, says Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that school and college hostels for students belonging to Schedule Caste/ Schedule Tribe, Backward Caste, Most Backward Caste, and denotified communities will be renamed as “Social Justice Hostels”. The retired judge had recommended that the government issue an order directing the removal of caste prefixes from names of government schools and hostels. (File photo)

“This decision will lay the foundation for building a progressive Tamil society without any caste differences,” Stalin said, adding that under the DMK’s Dravidian model of governance, he aims to establish justice in the spheres of social, gender and economy.

“It is essential to eliminate caste sentiments to shape our future society into a progressive one. As a continuation of the various initiatives taken by the Tamil Nadu government with this objective, it has now been decided to change the names of student hostels currently operating under the names of various caste communities,” Stalin said.

The renaming is part of the recommendations made by justice (retired) K Chandru, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to address caste violence among students in Tamil Nadu, following the murder of a 17-year-old Dalit student by his classmates from the dominant Maravar community in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district in 2023.

The retired judge had recommended that the government issue an order directing the removal of caste prefixes from names of government schools and hostels.

As of now, 179k students reside in 2,739 hostels in Tamil Nadu with 98,909 students in Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels, 41,194 students (Backward Communities), 26,653 students (Most Backward Communities), 9,372 students (Denotified Communities), 1,250 students (minority communities), and 2,190 (Tribal communities).

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai criticised Stalin saying that student hostels across Tamil Nadu lack proper maintenance, access to quality drinking water, and clean toilet facilities.

“The advertising expenditure for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department was ₹1.65 crore for 2023–2024 and ₹11.48 crore in 2024-25,” Annamalai said. “A few more crores may be accounted for by this name-change publicity, but it will bring no benefit to the students,” he added.