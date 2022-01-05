Tamil Nadu govt begins distribution of Pongal gifts to 2.15 cr ration card holders

Tamil Nadu will hand over an assortment of rice, ghee and other grocery items to 2.15 crore ration card holders in the state for the three-day harvest festival of Pongal that starts on January 14. Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched this welfare move at the state secretariat by handing over the gifts to ten families.

The Pongal gifts to the beneficiaries have a total of 21 grocery items, including 100 gram of ghee produced by the state-owned Aavin, different varieties of dhal and also a full sugarcane which is an integral part of the festival.

The government announced that the sugarcane provided with the gift hampers be procured directly from farmers who have cultivated sugarcane. Tokens for distribution of the hampers have been issued and the 2.15 card holders can collect it from the ration shops run by the state public distribution system.

The erstwhile AIADMK government in 2019 and 2021 added a cash gift along with the hampers distributed for Pongal in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the DMK government has not included a cash dole.

The grocery items are packed inside a cloth bag which says “Tamizhar Thirunaal Vaazthukkal” (Tamil festival greetings). After the launch, Stalin said in a tweet, “We are one race – Tamils. Pongal is the festival of Tamils during which we thank the sun and cattle.”

Pongal is an important festival in the state. In January 2020, Pongal was when most parties informally kick-started their campaign ahead of the assembly election held in April with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader JP Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhawat taking part in Pongal festivities.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to fly down to the state for the festival.