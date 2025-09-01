Chennai, Whenever warranted, the Tamil Nadu government is extending all help to Tamils living abroad, Chief Minister MK Stalin said and asserted that he and the Dravidian model regime is always ready to fully support the diaspora and his government is implementing many schemes for their welfare. Tamil Nadu govt stands for Tamil diaspora''s welfare, says CM Stalin

Addressing the 'Tamil Kanavu' Tamil dream event, to meet and interact with Tamils living in Germany at Cologne, Stalin said the Tamil language united all despite being separated by land and sea borders.

The Dravidian model DMK government is implementing many schemes for the welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, he said in his address delivered on August 31 in Germany, the government said on Monday.

This year alone, for the World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025 event held in Chennai, Tamils gathered from as many as 62 countries, the chief minister said.

Referring to the establishment of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, a toll-free helpline and related initiatives including a revolving fund for Tamil bodies abroad, he said financial assistance and pension are also being provided to the families of those who accidentally die abroad while working.

Outlining the help and support extended to NRTs when they face problems abroad, he said Tamils were rescued from Ukraine , Sudan , Israel , Bangladesh and Combodia-Thailand-Myanmar .

The CM listed several incidents when the state government supported Tamils abroad and it includes ₹10 lakh assistance to a US based NRT to bring his child to Chennai for further medical treatment.

Also, ₹10 lakh was provided to a native of Myladuthurai district, Mubarak Ali, when he fell ill in Thailand. Rupees five lakh was provided to the kin of each of the 7 Tamil persons who died in the recent Kuwait fire accident.

Rupees 10 lakh was provided to install in Thailand a 'memorial stone' to commemorate the Tamil Prisoners of War who took part and made the supreme sacrifice by taking part in World War-II.

"The reason for mentioning all these initiatives is to underscore that in Tamil Nadu you have the Dravidian model government and your Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin to support and embrace you at all times and under any situation," he asserted.

He also referred to the 'Vergalai Thedi Thittam' to help the youths children of diaspora Tamils discover their roots and so far, 292 persons have visited Tamil Nadu from 15 countries since 2023, when this scheme was launched.

Tamil Nadu is on the growth path after the Dravidian model government assumed office, he said and listed his trips to countries including the US, Japan and Spain to secure investments.

Stalin said those involved in running businesses should consider expanding it to Tamil Nadu as well and people working for big corporates should explain to their company leadership the opportunities available in their home state in India and facilitate investments.

"Take care of your villages and extend education-related help to government school students and poor students," he said.

