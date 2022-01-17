Tamil Nadu jabs all kids in 15-18 age group with first anti-Covid dose

All eligible beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 years age group have been immunised against Covid-19 with the first dose of the vaccine in Tamil Nadu, said health minister Ma Subramanian. The vaccination drive for the young adults began across the country on January 3.

“100 per cent school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” news agency ANI quoted state Subramanian as saying on Monday.

As of 8.15pm, the state administered 18,66,382 doses of the vaccine to beneficiaries between 15 and 17 years of age, according to data from the Co-WIN dashboard. Also, a total of 9,00,11,768 doses have been administered so far, including 93,657 precautionary third doses.

On Monday, 23,443 more people tested positive for the disease along with 20 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 29,63,366 and the death toll to 37,009, according to a bulletin from the state health department. The active caseload was recorded at 1,52,348.

Of the new cases, Chennai added the most numbers with 8,591 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 2,236 cases in Chengalpattu and 2,042 cases in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 241 cases of the Omicron variant so far and 231 of them have been discharged while the 10 remaining cases have been cross-notified to other states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand and Puducherry. Chennai alone has reported 144 cases of the total Omicron cases in the state so far.