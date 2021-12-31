Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu imposes new curbs as daily tally skyrockets with 1,155 new cases

The new patients included foreign returnees from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Oman and West Bengal, the state health bulletin said.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

With Covid-19 cases in the state rapidly rising, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced fresh restrictions, limiting malls, theatres, jewellery shops, textile stores, beauty parlours, showrooms, amusement parks, and metro trains to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The announcement comes on a day when the state registered 1,155 new Covid-19 infections. Of these, there were 74 Omicron infections.

The new cases included international returnees from domestic and overseas destinations. The returnees were from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Oman and West Bengal, according to the state health department.

Covid-19 infections have been increasing in Tamil Nadu over the last two days.

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for most of the fresh infections with 589 and 137 cases respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

The cumulative caseload in the state rose to 27,48,045, while the death toll mounted to 36,776 with 11 more people succumbing to the contagion, according to the latest bulletin by the state's health Department.

A total of 603 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, recording lesser recoveries compared to new infections today. The recoveries aggregated to 27,03,799, leaving 7,470 active infections.

Ariyalur recorded the least with nil new cases, the bulletin said.

