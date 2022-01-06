Tamil Nadu issues fresh curbs amid Covid-19 surge

Tamil Nadu has reported a 78 per cent spike in Covid-19 infections as 4,862 people tested positive in the state on Wednesday as against 2,731 new cases a day ago. On January 3, the state had reported a total of 1,728 new Covid cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The increase in number isn’t an outcome of increased testing as Tamil Nadu has been averaging more than 100,000 tests every day, with a marginal increase Thursday. From January 3 to 5, the number of people tested in lakhs has been 1.02, 1.03, and 1.17.

Chennai remains the hotspot, driving the daily surge in cases. From 876 new cases on January 3, the capital city reported 2,481 cases on January 5. The Greater Chennai Corporation has not released its testing numbers.

Authorities said that the Omicron variant of the virus is leading to rapid transmission. Tamil Nadu has 121 cases of Omicron variant, of which 110 patients have been discharged. After the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Omicron as a variant of concern on November 26, 2021, cases began rising in Tamil Nadu from November 29, the directorate of public health and preventive medicine (DPH) said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state has recorded around 2,731 new cases on January 4, which is almost a jump by 4.5 times in just a week from 619 cases on December 28,” said T S Selvavinayagam, director of the DPH.

“The active cases have also risen to 10,364. The trend from other international countries like the USA, UK, France suggest active cases during the peak period may be 3 to 4 times higher than the previous peak period. So, there is a chance that this surge can lead to healthcare infrastructure being strained if not managed systematically.”

On Wednesday, the DPH directed all the deputy directors of health services to upgrade primary and community health centres into interim Covid care centres. It included guidelines on how to set them up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan told reporters in Chennai that all Covid-19 infrastructure, such as beds with oxygen supply is in place, and medicines are in stock for the next six months. “Cases will rise in the next few days before cases decline again. We are taking several steps to break the chain. People should be careful to prevent transmission so that the health system is not pressurised. And I want to insist people get vaccinated,” he said.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday tightened restrictions given the rising cases, and the government anticipates more cases as the Tamil festival of Pongal approaches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON