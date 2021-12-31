Tamil Nadu laboratory recognised to conduct genome sequencing

Chennai: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has recognised Tamil Nadu’s State Public Health Laboratory to conduct whole genome sequencing, which means the state will no longer have to send samples to labs in Pune, Bengaluru or Hyderabad to confirm variants, such as Delta and Omicron.

INSACOG is a consortium of 38 laboratories established jointly by the union ministry of health, the department of biotechnology (DBT), Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to assess variants in Covid-19 patients.

“Tamil Nadu is the first state to receive this recognition,” said state health minister M Subramanian. “The recognition would fasten the process of identifying variants and it can help in better prevention and containment measures.”

This comes days after the state on Monday had urged the central team of experts, who were in Tamil Nadu to inspect the pandemic control measures, to stress on the union government for permission for Tamil Nadu to declare Omicron cases through this lab. At that time the health minister pointed out delays in declaring Omicron cases as the state had to wait for confirmation from one of these labs. By the time the confirmation came the patients were already being discharged, the minister had said. Tamil Nadu has already been detecting S-drop, a marker for Omicron, at 12 labs across the state.

The State Public Health Laboratory is located at the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) campus in Chennai. It is an initiative of the DMK government which assumed office in May this year and announced setting up of the lab in July. Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the laboratory set up at a cost of ₹4 crore in September. Since the Covid-19 second wave driven by the Delta variant peaked in Tamil Nadu between May and June, the state began the exercise to identify the variants which were circulating and causing rapid transmission.

Cases have been rising in Tamil Nadu in the past week in the light of the Omicron variant of concern, which studies indicate spreads faster, promoting the Greater Chennai Corporation to bring back containment zones and opening Covid Care Centres. As of December 31, the state has a total of 46 Omicron cases. 32 of these patients have been discharged and 12 are under treatment. Only three of these Omicron cases are not linked to international travellers. S gene drop has been detected in 141 international travellers. Tamil Nadu as of Thursday registered 890 new cases of people infected with Covid-19 taking the total to 27,46,890.