Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over CBI probe order into 17-yr-old girl’s death

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, demanding a stay on the Madras high court order that transferred the case of a 17-year-old girl’s death by suicide from the local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe into circumstances that led to her death, including the allegation of forced conversion.

On January 31, the Madurai bench of the high court ordered CBI to take over the probe days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a 45-second video in which the girl from Thanjavur is purportedly heard saying the warden of a Christian residential school where she studied asked her parents to convert to Christianity.

The high court noted that the police “wanted to completely suppress the conversion angle” and that the investigation could not remain with the state police after three state cabinet ministers gave a clean chit to the school management by issuing public statements.

Filing an appeal through the director general of police (DGP), the Tamil Nadu government has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the high court order, arguing that there were no justified circumstances warranting the transfer of investigation from the state police.

The petition, filed through advocate Joseph Aristotle S, has further sought quashing of the high court orders on January 21, 22 and 24 when the bench issued certain directions regarding examination of the dying declaration and the examination of the mobile phone of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Muthuvel, who filmed the purported video on January 17 while the girl was battling for her life at a hospital.

The state’s petition maintains that the high court could not have guided the investigation, which has to be left to the exclusive jurisdiction of investigating officers.

It added that the high court order went beyond the relief sought by the girl’s father in his petition. While the father asked to hand over the probe to CB-CID, the petition says, the high court erroneously roped in CBI which was beyond the remit of the prayers in the petition.

The Tamil Nadu government has also stated in its plea that there was no mention of forcible conversion in the girl’s dying declaration recorded on January 16 and the preliminary inquiry carried out by the local police also ruled it out. In this statement, a copy of which HT has seen, the girl, a resident of Ariyalur district, blamed her 74-year-old hostel warden for torturing her, hitting her, and scolding her to do work and audit hostel accounts.

The petition asserts that the high court could not have relied on an unverified video or some statements made in the media to discredit the investigation by the local police, which was also kept busy in complying with the high court orders.

It further points out that Thanjavur district’s education officer looked into the matter and noted in his report that no complaint of any religious conversion was made against the girl’s school for a decade. The report said more Hindu students studied at the school than Christians and Muslims, the state government added.

The petition is yet to get a date of hearing in the top court.

On January 22, the high court asked the police to focus on the circumstances that led to the girl’s suicide, adding the person who filmed the video of the girl child should not be harassed by investigators. On January 24, the high court ordered forensic analysis of the viral video in which the deceased had allegedly spoken about the forced attempts of the school authorities to convert her to Christianity.

The school management, which also intervened in the high court as a party, dismissed the allegations of religious conversion and alluded that the girl was facing problems at home.

The prosecution, on its part, told the high court that the case is being politicised and communalised by certain vested interests while maintaining that the investigation was on the right track.

But the high court decided to hand over the investigation to CBI after reproaching the state police for ruling out conversion angle without a thorough probe.

“What led the child to suicide has to be investigated. Before the investigation officer, the dying declaration of the child is available. Their authenticity is undoubted. Without doing so, district Superintendent of Police wanted to completely suppress the conversion angle. The foregoing circumstances cumulatively taken will definitely create an impression that the investigation is not proceeding on the right lines,” it held.

The order added: “There is nothing inherently improbable in the allegation that there was an attempt at conversion. It could be true or false. The matter called for investigation and not outright rejection.”

The BJP had welcomed the high court order on the CBI probe. “The fight shall continue till justice is delivered,” BJP leader BL Santosh tweeted on Monday.

