Tamil Nadu notifies terms for people from LGBTQIA+ community

The Tamil Nadu government has notified a glossary of terms in English and Tamil to be used including in the media to address and describe people from the LGBTQIA+ community as per a Madras high court suggestion.

Justice Anand Venkatesh last year gave the suggestion while hearing a plea of a same-sex couple seeking protection from their families who opposed their relationship.

He has since given a series of directions to state and central governments for the protection of the community from harassment. He suggested the glossary for the community so that it can be addressed with dignity and respect.

On Monday, an additional advocate general informed Venkatesh the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette on August 20. The terms in it include ‘Thirunangai’ (transgender woman), ‘Thirunambi’ (transgender man), ‘Paal Puthumaiyar’ (queer), ‘Oodupal’ (intersex).

C Moulee, the co-founder of Queer Chennai Chronicles who has been working on LGBTQIA+ rights, hoped the glossary stays. “Because the conversation around gender, sexuality and queerness doesn’t end here. It keeps evolving,” Moulee tweeted. “It is important that the community is consistently heard for the betterment of our society. But my fear is that this ‘mandatory’ usage might put queer persons (whom this is supposed to benefit) at risk when we do not use a term to self ID which is not in the govt gazette.”