Tamil Nadu quarry collapse: Two still trapped under debris

Of the six men, who have been trapped since Saturday night, four were rescued but two of them died. On Tuesday, rescue personnel identified the location of the fifth worker buried under the debris in the quarry, according to Tamil Nadu officials.
Rescue operations continued for the third day on Tuesday to bring out two men who are still trapped under debris at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Rescue operations continued for the third day on Tuesday to bring out two men who are still trapped under debris at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of 10 lakh for those who died.

Of the six men, who have been trapped since Saturday night, four were rescued but two of them died. On Tuesday, rescue personnel identified the location of the fifth worker buried under the debris, according to officials.

“The fifth body has been identified and will be recovered shortly,” Thirunelveli district collector V Vishnu told HT.

An official at the accident site said: “The rescue operations is taking a lot of time because rocks are continuously falling due to the unstable geological formation. It’s been extremely risky for rescue staff to retrieve those trapped.”

Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg a day earlier said two people – contractor Shankar Subramaniam and manager Jabbar Singh – who are responsible for this accident have been arrested.

A total of six men - Murugan, Vijay, Selvam, Murugan, Rajendran and Selvakumar - were trapped in a 300-foot-deep stone quarry in Adaimithippankulam in Tirunelveli after a giant boulder fell into the quarry on Saturday night.

Rescue operations began by Saturday midnight and after more than 12 hours, two of them, Murugan and Vijay, were brought out. By Sunday evening more person, Selvam was rescued but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. The other two labourers were treated at the Tirunelveli government hospital and their health is stable. On Monday, a fourth person was retired but he died. Efforts are on to retrieve two more men who are still trapped.

