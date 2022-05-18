Home / India News / Tamil Nadu quarry collapse: Two still trapped under debris
india news

Tamil Nadu quarry collapse: Two still trapped under debris

Of the six men, who have been trapped since Saturday night, four were rescued but two of them died. On Tuesday, rescue personnel identified the location of the fifth worker buried under the debris in the quarry, according to Tamil Nadu officials.
Rescue operations continued for the third day on Tuesday to bring out two men who are still trapped under debris at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district (PTI)
Rescue operations continued for the third day on Tuesday to bring out two men who are still trapped under debris at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Rescue operations continued for the third day on Tuesday to bring out two men who are still trapped under debris at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of 10 lakh for those who died.

Of the six men, who have been trapped since Saturday night, four were rescued but two of them died. On Tuesday, rescue personnel identified the location of the fifth worker buried under the debris, according to officials.

“The fifth body has been identified and will be recovered shortly,” Thirunelveli district collector V Vishnu told HT.

An official at the accident site said: “The rescue operations is taking a lot of time because rocks are continuously falling due to the unstable geological formation. It’s been extremely risky for rescue staff to retrieve those trapped.”

Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg a day earlier said two people – contractor Shankar Subramaniam and manager Jabbar Singh – who are responsible for this accident have been arrested.

A total of six men - Murugan, Vijay, Selvam, Murugan, Rajendran and Selvakumar - were trapped in a 300-foot-deep stone quarry in Adaimithippankulam in Tirunelveli after a giant boulder fell into the quarry on Saturday night.

Rescue operations began by Saturday midnight and after more than 12 hours, two of them, Murugan and Vijay, were brought out. By Sunday evening more person, Selvam was rescued but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. The other two labourers were treated at the Tirunelveli government hospital and their health is stable. On Monday, a fourth person was retired but he died. Efforts are on to retrieve two more men who are still trapped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out