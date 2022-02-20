Tamil Nadu records 1,051 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The cumulative recoveries increased to 33,87,839. The total active cases, including isolation, were 18,164, according to a bulletin.
Chennai: A health worker prepares an 'oxygen triage facility' for Covid-19 patients at Omandurar Government hospital in Chennai.(PTI/File)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 06:45 AM IST
PTI |

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,051 coronavirus cases and seven deaths thereby taking the count to 34,43,980 and 37,977 respectively. Recoveries continued to rise and they included 3,561 patients getting discharged today. 

The cumulative recoveries increased to 33,87,839. The total active cases, including isolation, were 18,164, according to a bulletin. Chennai accounted for 238 fresh infections, Coimbatore 157, Chengalpattu 96 and Erode 55. 

Nearly 21 districts saw cases below 50 while 13 other districts had new infections in single digit with Mayiladuthurai reporting one case. The total recoveries in Chennai increased to 7,36,207 and the fatalities to 9,056. 

The metro accounted for 7,48,592 positive cases while the active cases stood at 3,329, the bulletin said.

