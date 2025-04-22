Chennai, Tamil Nadu's maximum demand for electricity, for the current year, is expected to be 22,150 MW, six percent higher than the previous year's peak demand, Minister for Electricity, V Senthil Balaji informed the Assembly on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu's maximum electricity demand likely to grow by 6 percent: Minister

The minister, in a policy note for his department tabled in the House, said that the state's all-time maximum demand was 20,830 MW as on May 2, 2024 and maximum per day consumption recorded was 454.32 MU , as on April 30, 2024.

"Chennai has met a maximum demand of 4,769 MW and maximum per day consumption of 101.755 MU on May 31, 2024. The State's anticipated maximum demand for the current year will be 22,150 MW, which is six per cent higher than the previous year's peak demand," the minister said.

When Senthil Kumar complained of "power cut" and said the AIADMK regime ensured uninterrupted power supply, Minister Senthil Balaji asked whether power cut was witnessed in the member's constituency.

"Tamil Nadu is a leading state that made 99.97 per cent of full power supply and no other state has made this level of power distribution," the Minister said.

Action will be taken in case of grievances and as part of efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply, as many as 74,000 transformers have also been changed.

In order to address global challenges such as environmental sustainability, the state government aims to derive 50 per cent of its total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve a reduction of its carbon emissions by 70 per cent by the year 2030.

Tamil Nadu possesses significant renewable energy resources such as solar power, wind energy, and other notable resources. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu ranks third in India for overall renewable energy capacity and second in wind energy, the minister added.

