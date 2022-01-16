Tamil Nadu shuts schools for all classes till January 31 amid Covid-19 spread

In view of the rising cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), being driven by the Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared a holiday in schools for all classes till January 31.

Further, the state government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held on January 19.

While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes are being held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades. However, considering the welfare of students against the background of rising virus cases, a holiday has been declared for all classes, according to a government release.

“Fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later for classes 10 and 12, ” news agency PTI quoted the release as saying.

On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,31,007 active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. While the total deaths from the Covid-19 disease stood at 36,967, the cumulative recoveries in the state reached 27,47,974.

(With agency inputs)

