Home / India News / Tamil Nadu shuts schools for all classes till January 31 amid Covid-19 spread
india news

Tamil Nadu shuts schools for all classes till January 31 amid Covid-19 spread

  • Further, the state government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held on January 19.
On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.(HT File Photo)
On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Chennai

In view of the rising cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), being driven by the Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared a holiday in schools for all classes till January 31.

Further, the state government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held on January 19.

While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes are being held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades. However, considering the welfare of students against the background of rising virus cases, a holiday has been declared for all classes, according to a government release.

“Fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later for classes 10 and 12, ” news agency PTI quoted the release as saying.

On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,31,007 active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. While the total deaths from the Covid-19 disease stood at 36,967, the cumulative recoveries in the state reached 27,47,974.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out