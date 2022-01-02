Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: Stalin inaugurates twocommissionerates
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalin inaugurates twocommissionerates

The Tambaram commissionerate at Sholinganallur and Avadi commissionerate at TN Special Police II Battalion campus in Avadi, were inaugurated by Stalin through video-conferencing from the Secretariat here.
On September 13, 2021, Stalin had announced setting up of commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi to overhaul Greater Chennai Police on the lines of other metro cities and considering aspects like changing patterns of crimes and the security scenario. (PTI)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated two new police commissionerates in suburban Chennai, aimed at better prevention of crimes, enhanced management of traffic and expeditious redressal of people’s grievances. The Tambaram commissionerate at Sholinganallur and Avadi commissionerate at TN Special Police II Battalion campus in Avadi, were inaugurated by Stalin through video-conferencing from the Secretariat here.

The new commissionerates in suburban Chennai would facilitate better prevention of crimes, enhanced traffic management and quick redressal of public grievances, an official release said. M Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore, both senior IPS officers of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, have been named as police commissioners of Tambaram and Avadi respectively. The two officers functioned as special officers for the formation of their respective commissionerates.

On September 13, 2021, Stalin had announced setting up of commissionerates at Tambaram and Avadi to overhaul Greater Chennai Police on the lines of other metro cities and considering aspects like changing patterns of crimes and the security scenario.

Twenty police stations divided into two police districts of Tambaram and Pallikaranai falls under Tambaram commissionerate. Avadi commissionerate comprises 25 police stations and has two police districts of Avadi and Red Hills.

RELATED STORIES

A suburban police commissionerate, headquartered at St Thomas Mount, was formed during the 2006-2011 DMK regime and it was later merged with Chennai city police when the AIADMK captured power in 2011. While Tambaram is a southern suburb and gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu, Avadi is on the west, about 105 kilometers from TN-Andhra Pradesh border and it is close to Tiruvallur

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP