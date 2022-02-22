Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Ruling DMK leading in several seats as counting underway

Of the total 1,374 corporation wards in TN, the DMK bagged 57 seats while the opposition AIADMK was at a distant-second with seven seats and other won eight seats.
Several DMK supporters and cadres were found celebrating the party’s performance outside its headquarters in Chennai, following the counting.(Twitter/@ANI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu was leading in several seats in the recently concluded urban local body elections in the state, the counting for which was underway since 8am on Tuesday. The counting of votes is being done across 268 centres, according to a statement from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

As of 12.50pm, the DMK was leading at 281 wards in town panchayats and 98 wards in municipalities, according to a report by news agency ANI. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was leading in 30 town panchayat wards, indicating a massive lead for the DMK.

Of the total 1,374 corporation wards in TN, the DMK bagged 57 seats while the opposition AIADMK was at a distant-second with seven seats and other won eight seats, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Several DMK supporters and cadres were found celebrating the party’s performance outside its headquarters in Chennai, following the counting, news agency ANI reported.

As many as 57,778 candidates contested in the elections that were held for over 12,607 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats in a single phase on Saturday. Also, the elections saw an overall voter turnout of 60.70 per cent.

