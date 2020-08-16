e-paper
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu woman cop puts father’s funeral on wait mode, leads I-Day parade

Tamil Nadu woman cop puts father’s funeral on wait mode, leads I-Day parade

An official release said that though N Maheswari learnt of her father’s death on August 14 night, she went for the funeral only after completing the parade (on Saturday morning) with a sense of patriotism.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu)
The Tirunelveli police department said it was proud of the woman police inspector for placing duty for the country above personal sentiments and grief.
The Tirunelveli police department said it was proud of the woman police inspector for placing duty for the country above personal sentiments and grief.(HT Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

Despite the death of her father, a police inspector led the Independence Day parade in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, giving primacy to duty and putting his funeral on wait mode.

Suppressing her grief, N Maheswari, an Armed Reserve police inspector led the parade presenting the guard of honour to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Police Superintendent N Manivannan at the Palayamkottai  VVC grounds here.

“Though she learnt of her father’s death on August 14 night, she went for the funeral only after completing the parade (on Saturday morning) with a sense of patriotism,” a police release said.

The police department said it was proud of her for placing duty for the country above personal sentiments and grief.

Through the parade ceremony, the young officer did not exhibit any emotions of personal loss and led the contingent of police personnel with grace and dignity.

The inspector’s 83-year old father Narayanasamy died in Dindigul district, over 200 kilometres from here and she left for his last rites after completing her duty.

