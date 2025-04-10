Thrissur , The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman K B Mohandas on Thursday stated that caste preferences demanded by the 'tantris' in connection with the 'kazhakam' appointments at the famous Koodalmanikyam temple could not be accepted. Tantris' caste-based demands in temple appointments unacceptable: KDRB Chairman

Only the community reservations mandated by law will be implemented, he added.

Speaking to reporters, head of the state-run recruitment board said that the appointment of the employee who resigned was made under the open category and the next appointment will be under the community reservation category.

The response of the Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman came in the wake of the reports that the board has begun proceedings for the next appointment following the resignation of a 'kazhakam' employee of the temple.

"The Devaswom Board should issue the appointment order promptly, and there is no reason to expect any delay," Mohandas added.

Earlier, Balu, a member of the Ezhava community who was appointed by the Devaswom Recruitment Board for 'kazhakam' duties, submitted his resignation to the Devaswom administrator last week.

He had resigned citing personal reasons, following allegations of caste discrimination.

'Kazhakam' refers to a designated group within the temple hierarchy tasked with preparing garlands and performing other ceremonial chores.

The resignation of the Ezhava community man from the temple job has once again brought to the fore the issue of alleged caste discrimination existing in the state, especially in temples.

However, sources said the next appointment is also from Ezhava community.

Mohandas further said that the administrator transferred and appointed Balu to office duty without even informing the Devaswom administrative committee.

The chairman had also demanded that an advice memo be issued quickly.

"There is no procedural requirement to seek the candidate’s opinion," he responded whether the candidate agreed to join on duty.

Mohandas said that the tantri had earlier sent him a letter regarding the appointments of the Kazhakkaran and the Keezhshanthi urging that the tantri also be included in the interview process for the appointments.

"If the tantri wishes to take part in the interview, according to current rules, he can be included as a representative of the Devaswom administrative committee," he added.

Mohandas clarified that the Devaswom Recruitment Board acted in accordance with the law.

However, office bearers of the Kerala Varier Samajam, an organisation representing the Varier community, who traditionally engaged in kazhakam duties, asserted that their rights to the job must be safeguarded as they are traditionally doing it in the temples.

They also stated that they would explore legal options to address the issue.

Balu had arrived at the temple to assume 'Kazhakam' duties recently, but the 'tantris' lodged a complaint with the Devaswom Board, allegedly stating that they would refrain from performing their responsibilities if he was allowed to work.

Following this, the board authorities temporarily reassigned him to office duties.

However, the state government had objected to this and made it clear that the person from the backward community, appointed according to the existing Acts and regulations, must be allowed to work at the temple.

As per government sources, the temple has two 'Kazhakam' positions one appointed by the 'tantris' and the other filled in accordance with the Acts and Regulations.

The ancient temple, situated in Irinjalakuda, is one of the few temples in Kerala dedicated to Lord Bharata, the third brother of Lord Rama.

