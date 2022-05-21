Task forces soon to tackle flooding: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a task force, headed by a minister, will be constituted in each of the eight zones to effectively deal with flooding in Bengaluru which has witnessed heavy downpour in the last few days.

Continuing his rounds of Bengaluru city, the chief minister on Friday visited rain-hit areas of Nagappa Layout at Ramamurthy Nagar in KR Puram assembly constituency.

“Each task force would be headed by a minister and it would consist of local MLAs, MPs, MLCs and senior officials as its members. These task forces would oversee development works, relief operations during flooding and other emergencies. Orders in this regard would be issued today itself,” Bommai said.

The actions come even as unseasonal rains continue to pour down on Bengaluru and several other districts across Karnataka, damaging homes, crops and livelihoods.

The state government, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) and other civic agencies have been criticised for their continued apathy, which has made life a challenge for the over 12 million residents of India’s IT capital. Even the slightest rain brings the city to a halt as traffic gets jammed and vehicular movement becomes slow due to potholes and narrow roads as well as water logging. Trees fall as roots have been damaged while building unscientific footpaths, and drains overflow as most of the lakes and stormwater drains (SWD) are encroached or are filled with garbage.

There is no dearth of budgetary allocation or spending as the BBMP and state government spends hundreds and thousands of crores to fix the same problems several times each year.

“A huge quantity of water flows into Hebbal valley from Yelahanka and Hebbal. We have decided to set up additional STP plants in places which we visited yesterday. The railway overbridge near Horamavu is one of the causes for waterlogging. We have decided to extend and widen the drain further down from the railway overbridge at a cost of ₹42 crore to enable smooth flow of drain water. Tendering process would be initiated soon and work would be completed by next February. Permission would be sought from ITI authorities for land to extend the stormwater drain by another 900 metres. This would ease the flooding problem in 3-4 layouts of Ramamurthy Nagar. Buildings have come up on drains in some parts here and authorities have been instructed to clear them,” Bommai said.

He added that all encroachments on lake beds would be cleared but did not mention any action against his own civic agencies which have legitimised these dwellings and layouts.

“The notification allowing construction of housing layout on lake bed has been cancelled. There is no question of sanctioning any layouts on lands notified as lake beds,” Bommai said.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had come under criticism when it issued a public notice to convert a 4-acre lake bed into a residential layout, HT reported on Friday.