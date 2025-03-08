Taxi driver thrashed by 5 over parking dispute in Kolkata dies in hospital

Kolkata: A 38-year-old taxi driver died on Friday after he was allegedly beaten by five men over a parking dispute in Kolkata’s Jadavpur area on Tuesday night, police said. No arrests had been made at the time of this report. The deceased taxi driver, Jayanta Sen, reportedly suffered internal hemorrhaging in his abdomen and was taken to the hospital (Representative photo)

The deceased taxi driver, Jayanta Sen, reportedly suffered internal hemorrhaging in his abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, according to his family.

The investigation revealed that Sen was returning home from work around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when he allegedly knocked down a two-wheeler that was parked. A few hours later, five unknown youths arrived ??at his home?, called him out, and beat him up.

Sen’s mother, brother, and wife tried to intervene, but they were unable to stop the assault. “He was beaten up mercilessly by the five of them. The doctors said he had internal haemorrhaging in his abdomen. We admitted him to the hospital, and he succumbed on Friday. We want those responsible for this to be punished according to the law,” said Prasanta Sen, the deceased’s brother.

The police have registered a case under culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother. The investigation is ongoing, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed,” said a police officer.