Kollam , The Travancore Devaswom Board , which manages the majority of temples in the Travancore region of Kerala, warned on Monday that it will take stringent action against temple advisory committees that act in ways likely to "trigger religious enmity in society". TDB warns of strict action after RSS song row at Kerala's Kollam temple

TDB President P S Prashant toughened his stance on the functioning of temple advisory committees amid reports of the alleged rendition of the RSS "gana geetham" during a musical concert at a temple in Kottukkal in Kollam district, in the early hours of Sunday.

Members of a professional music troupe reportedly performed the song during a 'gana mela' held at the TDB-managed temple, located within the Kadakkal police station limits.

There were also allegations that RSS flags had been erected on the temple premises in connection with the festival, according to the police.

"There will definitely be action against the temple’s advisory committee. Several circulars in this regard have already been sent to temple management from the Board," Prashant told a TV channel.

However, certain advisory panels continue to ignore such circulars and operate based on political interests, paving the way for "communal discord" in society, he alleged.

"Such actions will not be tolerated at any cost," the TDB President asserted.

Prashant said that a section of the advisory panel at the Kottukkal temple had approached the police with a complaint against the rendition of "gana geetham" during the concert.

The Board has also sought a report on the incident, he added.

As the controversy came to light, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said on Sunday that the singing of the RSS's "gana geetham' during a temple festival was "a matter of grave concern" and urged the TDB to take immediate and strict action against those responsible.

He noted that the violation occurred at a temple managed by the TDB, despite a High Court ruling that temples must not be used as venues for political events.

The Kadakkal police said they had received a complaint from a member of the temple’s advisory committee, though a case has not yet been registered.

The incident comes close on the heels of another controversy within the same police station limits, where "revolutionary songs" praising the CPI were reportedly sung during a recent temple festival.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.